Bryan Clay stares quietly at Las Vegas crime scene photos depicting rape, murder

Bryan Clay, the man accused of the rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl and her mother, sat in a courtroom on Wednesday and looked at hundreds of pictures of a crime scene he said he doesn't remember. He kept his hand over his mouth, quiet, barely speaking to his own defense attorneys.

Clay was 22 years old when he was arrested. Prosecutors said his two victims, little Karla Martinez and 38-year-old Ignacia "Yadira" Martinez, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer on April 15, 2012 at their home on Robin Street.

Prosecutors said Clay also attacked and sexually assaulted a 50-year-old woman in the same area where the Martinez family lived. Police tracked her stolen phone, which led them to Clay.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Crime Scene Analyst Noreen Charlton testified for hours, walking the jury through hundreds of horrible photos she took more than five years ago. Most of them were much too graphic to be published.

Defense has objected to some of these photos being shown because they're too gruesome.



Defense Attorney Anthony Sgro promised during opening statements that he would be cross-examining every scientist to hit the stand, asking them about mistakes that were made in the gathering of DNA evidence used to incriminate his client. He also continued to argue that officers failed to adequately look into the Martinez family's neighbors, who were constantly getting into arguments over parking spots next door.

For the third time, Sgro asked a Metro employee about the weather on the day they responded to the crime scene.

"Do you remember what the temperature was outside when you were there?" Sgro asked Charlton.

"I certainly don't," she responded.

"Does the temperature have any impact on the degradation of what could potentially be used for scientific evidence?" Sgro asked.

"Temperature? Not necessarily," Charlton said.

"You don't think so?" Sgro asked.

"No," she said.

Sgro also argued that Charlton may have made a mistake, while gathering evidence, similar to a case from the past.

"Have you ever been advised that, in the overview of a crime scene, that you should not speak to the extent that you might be projecting your DNA into the crime scene?" he asked.

"No," Charlton responded.

"You've never been told that?" Sgro asked.

"No," Charlton said. "We can't be in a crime scene and not talk to each other. We have to be able to communicate what one another is doing and what they're observing."

"How about wearing a mask?" Sgro asked.

"We could," Charlton said.

Arturo Martinez was also injured in the attack, suffering multiple skull fractures. His two sons, ages nine and four, were not attacked. Prosecutors said Arturo Martinez will testify, possibly on Thursday.

The trial is set to continue Thursday at noon.

