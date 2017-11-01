VegasStrong pen proceeds going to Route 91 victims

The Fisher Space Pen Co. made a #VEGASSTRONG pen to donate profits to 1 October victims. (Fisher Space Pen Co.)

A southern Nevada company hopes to write a big check to the victims of 1 October with its new #VEGASSTRONG pen.

Fisher Space Pen Co., based in Boulder City, said 100 percent of its special edition #VEGASSTRONG pen's profits will go to the Las Vegas Victims Fund and The Injured Police Officers Fund.

The pen was made "to honor and support the victims, families, first responders and all those affected by the October 1st tragedy at the Route 91 concert in Las Vegas," the company said.

"The Fisher Space Pen family stands with the victims of this tragedy and joins the ongoing effort to help all those in need," Cary Fisher, President of Fisher Space Pen Co said. "We send our condolences to the victims' families and pray for the community's healing."

"Fisher Space Pen Co. invites Boulder City and nearby residents to drop off much-needed donations to support the victims, families, first responders and all those affected by the tragedy," the company said.

Donations can be dropped off at the Fisher Space Pen factory located at 711 Yucca Street, Boulder City, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., until Nov. 17.

