Project 150 to provide thousands of holiday meals to homeless high school students

Project 150, a Las Vegas non-profit organization, has a goal to provide thousands of holiday meals for homeless high school students and their families.

With Thanksgiving and Christmas quickly approaching, Project 150 is working hard to prepare at least 1,900 meals. According to a release, more than 3,300 registered high school students in Southern Nevada are homeless, displaced or disadvantaged.

The organization is seeking $25 donations, which can feed a family of four, a release said. Project 150 is also a recipient of the 'Turkey Bucks' campaign at Albertsons stores in the Valley where shoppers can donate money for the meals through Dec. 31.

"This is a critical time for our students, as school is often the only place for them to have their next meal," said Meli Pulido, executive director of Project 150. "We're grateful for the continued community partnerships with Three Square and Albertsons, in support of our efforts to provide more than 15,200 meals for those in need."

Project 150 will make meal deliveries to 50 Clark County School District high schools Nov. 21 and Dec. 21.

Anyone who would like to donate to the cause should visit www.project150.org or call 702-721-7150.

