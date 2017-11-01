1 month later, people experiencing trauma should consider getting help

Therapists said anyone still experiencing problems one month after a traumatic event should seek counseling.

"We've seen the results of trauma. and that can look like flashbacks, nightmare, enhanced startle response where people can just get frightened very easily and a lot of anxiety," Dr. Jim Jobin said.

Dr. Jim Jobin was one of the first counselors called on to help after 1 October.

"We were there with the first responders and with the people that were still coping with everything after it had happened and it shook us up as therapists. It shook us up to be there and to hear those stories and to kind of live it through their perspective," Dr. Jobin said.

He said so many people witnessed and went through horrific things that night, it's natural to feel traumatized.

"We see it kind of show up in different ways. Usually, whenever people have been traumatized within a month of the event we start to see the symptoms go away. If they endure past a month we start to say it's time for them to go see a therapist," Dr. Jobin said.

It also doesn’t just affect those that were at the concert firsthand.

"What a lot of people don't understand is that you don't have to be a victim of the shooting to have experienced trauma. Second hand trauma is actually the most common form of PTSD and that could be something from seeing the footage or talking to people that were there, or just feeling like you were affected because you're a resident of the city. Second hand trauma is real and just as serious," Dr. Jobin said.

Dr. Jobin said the best thing to do for people experiencing trauma is to acknowledge what they're feeling and support without judgment.

"It's gonna get better, it has to, it always does."

