Lyft offers free rides for holiday food donations

With the holidays around the corner, food donation locations are beginning to pop-up across the Las Vegas Valley.

Rideshare company Lyft is no exception. Starting Nov. 1 through the 17, Lyft Las Vegas is collecting non-perishable goods in a partnership with Three Square Food Bank just in time for Thanksgiving.

In return, Lyft will offer raffle tickets for up to $50 in free ride credits. Those who would like to donate should drop off the goods at the Lyft Hub on 7255 South Tenaya Way, suite 300a.

