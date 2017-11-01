Lyft offers free rides for holiday food donations - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Lyft offers free rides for holiday food donations

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

With the holidays around the corner, food donation locations are beginning to pop-up across the Las Vegas Valley. 

Rideshare company Lyft is no exception. Starting Nov. 1 through the 17, Lyft Las Vegas is collecting non-perishable goods in a partnership with Three Square Food Bank just in time for Thanksgiving. 

In return, Lyft will offer raffle tickets for up to $50 in free ride credits. Those who would like to donate should drop off the goods at the Lyft Hub on 7255 South Tenaya Way, suite 300a. 

