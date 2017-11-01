Subway gives, donates free sandwiches on 'World Sandwich Day'

Three Square Food Bank and Subway teamed up for 'World Sandwich Day' to combat and bring awareness to hunger in the Las Vegas Valley.

On Nov. 3, hungry customers can head over Subway to receive a free sandwich after purchasing any sub and a 30-ounce beverage. In addition, the restaurant will donate a meal to someone in need through mutual affiliation with Feeding America.

"Hunger affects millions of individuals and families in communities across America," says Feeding America CEO Diana Aviv. "We are proud to continue our partnership with Subway to help people who may not know where they will find their next meal."

One in eight Americans, including nearly 13 million children and more than 5 million seniors, struggle with hunger, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In Southern Nevada alone, the food insecurity rate is 14 percent, a release said.

Three Square is Nevadas only food bank. Since 2007, the non-profit organization has provided more than 36 million meals per year through a network of over 1,600 community partners, according to a release.

