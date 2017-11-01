New app simplifies parking in Downtown Las Vegas

Locals and visitors can look forward to minimizing their parking woes in downtown Las Vegas with the launch of a new smartphone app designed to simplify the paid parking process.

The City of Las Vegas will launch the 'PassportParking' app on Nov. 3 with a free and fun event outside the Container Park on 707 Fremont Street from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Remember the night with a photo booth and free arcade games that are part of the exciting launch party.

The 'PassportParking' app offers users a handful of convenient options such as paying for parking sessions, monitor parking sessions, remotely modify meter time, view payment history and receive email receipts.

Users who download the app for the first time will receive a $5 credit towards their first parking payment via 'PassportParking.'

Tech company 'Passport' teamed up with the City of Las Vegas two years ago to make the parking app a reality. More than 300 worldwide agencies utilize the companies' services, according to a release.

Users can download the app for free from the Apple App store or Android's Google Play. The services are also accessible on ppprk.com.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.