FOX5 Vegas Strong Campaign raises $156K for 1 October victims

Since the events of 1 October, FOX5 has been raising money for the victims and their families with its #VegasStrong Campaign.

On Nov. 1, that amount reached over $156,000, thanks to the Las Vegas community. FOX5 and more than a dozen community partners offered the FOX5 #VegasStrong t-shirts, ribbons and bracelets at their locations for donations $10 or more with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to the victims and their families thru the National Compassion Fund.

FOX5’s community partners included United Nissan, RC Willey, Dunkin' Donuts, Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, Las Vegas Skin and Cancer Clinics, Towbin Automotive, Silverton Casino, Toyota of Las Vegas, Tutoring Club, Southern Nevada Nissan Dealers, Nora's Italian Cuisine, The Body Spa and Eagle Promotions.

"From Day 1, Vegas has come out and supported the mission and all month long, we’ve been out at different locations. $30,958 (collected at FOX5 alone) is a lot of t-shirts," FOX5 General Manager Todd Brown said. "Thank you for everything Vegas has done and supporting these victims. It’s really appreciated."

FOX5 finished the campaign Nov. 1 outside its Henderson studios where donors grabbed the last of the #VegasStrong t-shirts.

Donations can still be made online at www.nationalcompassionfund.org or by texting Vegas to 20222 to donate $10 to the National Compassion Fund directly.

They can also be sent through the mail in a check payable to the “National Compassion Fund,” noting "Las Vegas" in the memo field to:

National Center for Victims of Crime

ATTN: National Compassion Fund Las Vegas

2000 M Street, NW, Suite 480

Washington, DC 20036

