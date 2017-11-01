FOX5 Vegas Strong Campaign raises $156K for 1 October victims - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

FOX5 Vegas Strong Campaign raises $156K for 1 October victims

Posted: Updated:
FOX5 raised $156,000 for 1 October victims in its Vegas Strong Campaign. FOX5 raised $156,000 for 1 October victims in its Vegas Strong Campaign.
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

Since the events of 1 October, FOX5 has been raising money for the victims and their families with its #VegasStrong Campaign.  

On Nov. 1, that amount reached over $156,000, thanks to the Las Vegas community. FOX5 and more than a dozen community partners offered the FOX5 #VegasStrong t-shirts, ribbons and bracelets at their locations for donations $10 or more with 100 percent of the proceeds going directly to the victims and their families thru the National Compassion Fund.

FOX5’s community partners included United Nissan, RC Willey, Dunkin' Donuts, Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino, Las Vegas Skin and Cancer Clinics, Towbin Automotive, Silverton Casino, Toyota of Las Vegas, Tutoring Club, Southern Nevada Nissan Dealers, Nora's Italian Cuisine, The Body Spa and Eagle Promotions.  

"From Day 1, Vegas has come out and supported the mission and all month long, we’ve been out at different locations. $30,958 (collected at FOX5 alone) is a lot of t-shirts," FOX5 General Manager Todd Brown said. "Thank you for everything Vegas has done and supporting these victims. It’s really appreciated." 

FOX5 finished the campaign Nov. 1 outside its Henderson studios where donors grabbed the last of the #VegasStrong t-shirts. 

Donations can still be made online at www.nationalcompassionfund.org or by texting Vegas to 20222 to donate $10 to the National Compassion Fund directly.  

They can also be sent through the mail in a check payable to the “National Compassion Fund,” noting "Las Vegas" in the memo field to:
National Center for Victims of Crime
ATTN: National Compassion Fund Las Vegas
2000 M Street, NW, Suite 480
Washington, DC 20036 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.