Nevada inmate dies at Las Vegas hospital - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada inmate dies at Las Vegas hospital

Posted: Updated:
Janine Hillman (Source: NDOC) Janine Hillman (Source: NDOC)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

An inmate convicted of first-degree murder died in a Las Vegas hospital Monday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. 

Janine Hillman, 85, died a the Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas at 4:30 p.m.

Before she was admitted to the Las Vegas hospital, she was housed at the Florence McClure Women's Correctional Center. 

Hillman was committed from Washoe County in 1988. She was serving two life sentences for first-degree murder, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, and uttering a forged instrument with use a deadly weapon enhancement.  

An autopsy has been scheduled with the Clark County Coroner's Office. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.