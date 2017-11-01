Nevada inmate dies at Las Vegas hospital

An inmate convicted of first-degree murder died in a Las Vegas hospital Monday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

Janine Hillman, 85, died a the Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas at 4:30 p.m.

Before she was admitted to the Las Vegas hospital, she was housed at the Florence McClure Women's Correctional Center.

Hillman was committed from Washoe County in 1988. She was serving two life sentences for first-degree murder, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, and uttering a forged instrument with use a deadly weapon enhancement.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the Clark County Coroner's Office.

