Vegas shooting survivor, family remain in town after attack

Federal prosecutors brought terrorism charges Wednesday against the Uzbek immigrant accused in the truck rampage that left eight people dead, saying he carried out the attack in response to the Islamic State group's online calls to action and picked Halloween because he knew more people would be out on the streets.More >
A North Carolina couple is charged with felony child abuse after maggots were found in the diaper of an 18-month-old baby, one of seven children in their care, police said.More >
A United States Navy Sailor from Indian Trail and his pregnant wife are currently recovering in the hospital after an alleged shooting incident Saturday night.More >
A 12-year-old Virginia boy suffered minor injuries when he jumped out of a moving car after being abducted at gunpoint, police said.More >
A husband and wife from California who survived the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival have since died in a car crash.More >
A Texas man fatally shot his daughter’s boyfriend and ran over the couple with his truck before killing himself, police said.More >
One person was killed in a shooting at the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City Monday night, according to police.More >
A boy was hit by a car and suffered critical injuries on Indigo Drive near Charleston Boulevard Monday afternoon, according to Metro Police.More >
Being a teacher in the year 2017 is no easy task, according to a new survey. In fact, some of the biggest stressors for educators include budget cuts, bullying and the political landscape on the national front.More >
