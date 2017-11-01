Vegas shooting survivor, family remain in town after attack

A few victims of the mass shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard remain in town with their families dealing with the aftermath of the tragedy.

"It's been really unsettling," said Ed Milam, of California.



Milam's daughter Jessica, 23, was shot in the stomach at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1. She continues to battle acute kidney failure as a result of the shooting, according to her father.

Ed Milam has been in Las Vegas for the last 29 days. Sitting by his daughter's side at Desert Springs hospital. She was recently transferred to Sunrise Hospital.



"Physically its been tiring, emotionally its been a roller coaster," Milam said. "She was in grave condition one time, in the Intensive Care Unit, and lost a lot of blood. We were afraid we were going home without her."



While Jessica works towards emotional and physical recovery, Milam has yet to come to terms with the financial toll of the mass shooting."



"I can't imagine what a month of the kind of care she's been receiving and two major surgeries and all those days in the ICU are going to add up to, I really can't imagine," Milam said.



Jessica is covered under the family's insurance but they do not know how much they will have to pay out of pocket, particularly for out of state care. Milam told FOX5 he has not had time to check.



"We'll sort it out when we're done and the important thing is her life and her health," Milam said.



His main focus has been his daughter's recovery. Milam told FOX5 he has been able to stay by her side for the entire month thanks to California's Family Medical Leave Act and accrued time off.

Milam said his hotel was comped by the Residence Inn after assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor's Authority.

Milam has not received medical bills yet but hopes the GoFundMe account started by Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak, as well as state programs for victims will help offset the medical costs.

The Milam family has also set up a recovery GoFundMe for Jessica that has garnered more than $27,000.

Sunrise hospital initially received 199 patients when the shooting happened. Almost a month later, two victims are still there, including Milam's daughter.

