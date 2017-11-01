Missing North Las Vegas man located by police - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Missing North Las Vegas man located by police

Posted: Updated:
Marcus Winston (Source: NLVPD) Marcus Winston (Source: NLVPD)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas police were seeking the public's help in locating a missing man Wednesday morning. 

Police said Marcus Winston was last seen in the area of Tropical Parkway and Losee Road. 

Winston was described as a 36-year-old man, approximately 4-foot, 10-inches tall and about 120 pounds. 

Police said he suffered from health issues upon their missing person's report. 

Authorities updated the situation at about 1:15 p.m. and reported that Winston was indeed located in good health.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.