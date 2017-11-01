Missing North Las Vegas man located by police

North Las Vegas police were seeking the public's help in locating a missing man Wednesday morning.

Police said Marcus Winston was last seen in the area of Tropical Parkway and Losee Road.

Winston was described as a 36-year-old man, approximately 4-foot, 10-inches tall and about 120 pounds.

Police said he suffered from health issues upon their missing person's report.

Authorities updated the situation at about 1:15 p.m. and reported that Winston was indeed located in good health.

#UPDATE The missing person, Marcus Winston, has been located in good health. Thx for all the re-tweets — NLVPD (@NLVPD) November 1, 2017

