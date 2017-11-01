State AG Adam Laxalt announces bid for Nevada governor

Republican state Attorney General Adam Laxalt is entering Nevada's Republican gubernatorial race.

Laxalt on Wednesday made his gubernatorial aspirations official in a statement that was followed soon after by an event in Las Vegas. The presumed GOP front-runner plans to visit the state's 17 counties in the span of a week.

Term limits prevent Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval from running in 2018. State Treasurer Dan Schwartz and Las Vegas bicycle shop businessman and political newcomer Jared Fisher are also seeking the Republican nomination for governor.

Laxalt has served as the state's chief prosecutor since 2015. He is a former lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and the grandson of former U.S. Sen. and Nevada Gov. Paul Laxalt.

Democrats Chris Giunchigliani and Clark County Commission colleague and chairman Steve Sisolak have said they will seek their party's gubernatorial nomination.

