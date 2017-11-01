FOX5 Special Report: 1 October - One Month Later

FOX5's "1 October: One Month Later" is a special news documentary that chronicles the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and how our community became stronger afterward.

The documentary begins hours before the shooting on a beautiful Sunday afternoon where fans attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival thought they would just be enjoying a country concert.

The happiness quickly turns to chaos and tragedy as shots ring out and everyday people quickly turn into larger than life heroes.

Finally, our story concludes with a look at how our community will move forward and how the 58 victims killed in the mass shooting will be remembered for years to come.

Oliver Heigh, an everyday person turned local hero, was featured in our FOX5 special documentary “1 October – One Month Later." Watch below for more of Oliver’s shocking account of how he helped numerous people who were shot and injured at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, get to safety.



Las Vegas Metro Police Department Officer Paul Wojcik remembers getting the call confirming his dear friend and fellow officer Charleston Hartfield was killed in the 1 October shooting at the Route 91 Festival on the famous strip. Paul was featured in our FOX5 special documentary “1 October – One Month Later." Watch more of his raw interview below.



Dr. Kevin Menes, emergency room physician at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, was featured in our FOX5 special documentary “1 October – One Month Later." In this raw web exclusive, Dr. Menes recounts how his normal Sunday night shift, turned into a one of the most chaotic scenes of terror and survival in his medical career.

The Las Vegas community showed support for a man who lost his wife and the mother of their children on 1 October. FOX5's Alyssa Deitsch shares how the community is helping them cope (watch below).



The people of Las Vegas share the story of the city and show what it means to be #VegasStrong. FOX5's Dave Hall captures their heartfelt response (watch below).

