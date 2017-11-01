Metro: Woman dies 10 days after Las Vegas crash

An 81-year-old woman died 10 days after a crash in Las Vegas, according to Metro police.

Officers responded to the incident at 12:36 a.m. on Oct. 21 on Lamb Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard.

According to police, a 2012 Ford Fiesta was traveling north in the left turn lane of Lamb Boulevard and was approaching the intersection with Charleston Boulevard. A 2001 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Lamb Boulevard in the left travel lane and was approaching the intersection with Charleston Boulevard. The Ford changed lanes to the right and hit the front of the Toyota. The Ford came to a stop in the intersection and the Toyota was parked in a nearby parking lot.

The 81-year-old passenger in the Toyota was taken to University Medical Center with injuries. She was pronounced dead on Monday.

The death will not be counted as a traffic-related death until the cause and manner are determined by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

