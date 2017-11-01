Police: Elderly man kills wife, turns gun on himself at rehab center in Las Vegas

Metro police cruiser outside of center where a murder-suicide occurred in NW Las Vegas on Nov. 1, 2017. (Kathleen Jacob/FOX5)

Close up of location of where a murder-suicide occurred in NW Las Vegas on Nov. 1, 2017. (Kathleen Jacob/FOX5)

Police at the scene of a murder-suicide in NW Las Vegas on Nov. 1, 2017. (Kathleen Jacob/FOX5)

An elderly man shot and killed his wife, then killed himself in an apparent murder-suicide incident at a rehab center in northwest Las Vegas Wednesday, according to police.

The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. when police responded to reports of shots fired at Wellbrook Transitional Rehabilitation, located at 6650 Grand Montecito Parkway.

The man, who was in his 80's, was checked in to the rehab center, police said. The man's wife, who was also in her 80's, had been at the facility for just five minutes before the incident occurred.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and worked to determine what caused the incident. No other injuries were reported.

The Wellbrook Transitional Rehabilitation offers assistance to people recovering from an injury or illness and provides a range of services included rehab therapies and medical care, according to the facility’s website.

No further details were immediately released.

