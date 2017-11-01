Nevada representatives calling for "bump stock" hearings

One month after the tragic mass shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard, representatives from Nevada are calling for assistance from Congress when it comes to the use of "bump stocks."

Representatives Ruben J. Kihuen, Dina Titus, Jacky Rosen and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto held a press conference Wednesday morning in Washington, D.C.

They joined survivors of the shooting to remember the victims and called for action to further prevent gun violence.

A letter to the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Bob Goodlatte, was also sent by the state's representatives, calling on him to hold a hearing and examine the use and legality of “bump stocks”.

Today marks one month since the horrible tragedy in Las Vegas in which 58 people lost their lives and more than 500 were injured when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers. This was the worst mass shooting in modern American history but we have yet to see any significant action from Congress to prevent gun violence. As Members of Congress, we have a solemn responsibility to protect our citizens and ensure that another mass shooting like the one in Las Vegas never happens again. We owe it to the victims and survivors of this heartbreaking and heinous attack to thoroughly examine why these devices are sold legally and are readily available in the United States. It would be a grave mistake for Congress not to take action to prevent a similar massacre in the future.

Las Vegas continues to heal and remember the victims of the Oct. 1 shooting, along with praising the acts of heroism shown in the wake of the tragedy.

