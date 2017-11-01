Metro searching for armed robbery suspect

Las Vegas Metro police said they are seeking the public's help to locate a robbery suspect.

According to police, on Oct. 1 at 2:30 a.m. the suspect went to a convenience store near Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard. After entering the business, he shopped around and selected a bag of chips and a drink. He then walked up to the counter to pay. When the clerk opened the register the suspect pulled out a large revolver from his waistband and pointed it at the clerk while demanding cash. The clerk gave the suspect about $40. He then left with the money, chips, and drink.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male between 20- and 30-years-old. He is about 5'6" tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue striped sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.