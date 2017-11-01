1 October survivors reunite with men who helped them escape shooting

One month later it was still hard for Athena Castilla to describe the horrors of the 1 October shooting.

"It's really hard to find the words right now," she said, while trying to recall the night. Castilla was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival with her sister, Andrea, and Shane Armstong. The three were celebrating Andrea's 28th birthday.

When the shots rang out, Andrea was shot in the head.

"We got people to help us carry her on a makeshift gurney out to Giles Street, and that's when we saw a black truck slam on its brakes and opened up," Armstrong said. "They just jumped out of the car, popped down their trunk and said 'let's go.'"

The strangers behind the wheel sped to Sunrise Hospital, but doctors told Athena her sister died when she got there.

"We loved each other regardless and she made me happy," Castilla said. "She was such an amazing person and she's no longer here with me."

While Andrea was no longer there, those two men who helped them were somewhere, and Castilla and Armstrong were hoping to find them.

"Even the day after we started asking around. I guess we just wanted to say thank you," Armstrong said.

On Tuesday, in the Healing Garden in Downtown Las Vegas, the two were finally able to give that thank you.

"Right now I'm shaking and I can't even explain it," Ruben Mora said. He and his brother, Javier, were selling beer at the festival. When they saw the victims, they ran to their truck and took them to the hospital. On his first trip, he brought Armstrong, Athena Castilla and Andrea Castilla to Sunrise Hospital.

"We were just there at the right moment and tried to help as many people as we can," Mora said.

