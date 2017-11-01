Nevada official responsible for execution plan resigns

Questions arose about the upcoming execution of a Nevada death row inmate who wants to die, with a disclosure in court that the state official who signed off on the untried three-drug protocol has resigned.

Clark County District Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti responded with surprise Tuesday when she was told that Dr. John DiMuro quit Monday as chief state medical officer.

Attorneys argued back and forth for an hour and a half about the use of a paralytic with Scott Dozier's execution. They are scheduled to meet Friday afternoon and have a testimony from a medical professional.

Scott Dozier himself wasn't at Tuesday's hearing, but has to appear at least one more time before his execution.

DiMuro says in a sworn document submitted by the state attorney general's office that his resignation was "completely unrelated" to the planned Nov. 14 execution of Scott Raymond Dozier.

Attorneys from the federal public defender's office have been challenging the newly drawn-up protocol for Dozier's lethal injection.

They said outside court they needed time to gauge what effect DiMuro's resignation will have.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

