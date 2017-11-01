Lawyers tour Route 91 festival grounds

For the first time, shooting survivors and their attorneys inspected the Route 91 festival grounds. (FOX5)

Nov. 1 marks one month since the 1 October shooting that killed 58 people at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

The site still stood Tuesday as officials investigated the crime scene.

Also on Tuesday, for the first time, shooting survivors and their attorneys inspected the festival site with a goal of painting a clearer picture of what happened the night of the shooting.

"This site will be back to dirt soon,” Craig Eiland, an attorney representing shooting victim Rachel Sheppard said. “We’re trying to obtain as much evidence as we can and one of the things we’re doing is taking 3D scans so that we can recreate a 3D image of the site.”

Accident reconstructionists and surveyors joined the survivors and their attorneys to inspect the crime scene, calling it a sobering experience.

"It’s very somber, to think about all that has happened,” Eiland said. “As you walk around, you can see bullet holes in the seats.”

Along with the 58 killed that night, hundreds of others were injured. Attorney Craig Eiland’s client Rachel Sheppard was shot three times and was carried out of the venue. Other victims claimed they tried to run, but were trapped.

"There was no direction of where to go,” Eiland said. “The exit signs were blocked, exits were behind fences.”

After inspecting the site, Eiland said he saw what the victims were talking about.

“You can see that there were barriers to exit. “Who was there to help them and tell them where to go? There was none of that.”

Most of all, he said the inspection is all to help get answers for his clients and the public.

“It’s important for us to know where Rachel was when she was being treated ... in the medic tent and someone was shot next to her.”

Next, attorneys said they plan to inspect the shooters room and surrounding hallways at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, and they’re hoping to get permission to do that by the end of next week.

The festival site is expected to be taken down by next week, attorneys said.

