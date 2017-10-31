DUI driver struck mother while trick or treating with child

A DUI driver struck a mother trick or treating with her child before crashing into home (Austin Turner / FOX5).

A mother trick or treating with her child was injured after a DUI driver struck her in an east Las Vegas neighborhood Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Winterwood Boulevard. near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard at 7:30 p.m.

The intoxicated driver of the vehicle crashed into a parked car then jumped the sidewalk striking the mother and narrowly missed the child, according to Metro Lt. Grant Rogers.

Lt. Rogers added that the vehicle came to a rest after crashing into a home's carport and into a portion of the house.

The driver attempted to flee the scene of the crash but neighbors and witnesses caught him.

Police successfully took the driver into custody.

The mother was transported to UMC Trauma where she is being treated for a couple broken bones.

Police said she did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.