Copy-Las Vegas named 2nd best warm winter destination

Las Vegas, the top destination for gambling, glitz, and glamour, now claims a new title: the 2nd best travel destination for the warmest winter.

After comparing more than 60 U.S. metro areas, WalletHub released its 2017 Best Winter Holiday Destinations report featuring a total of 37 cities based on cost and convenience, a release said.

Las Vegas and surrounding areas ranked near the top in multiple categories (1=best, 19=Average):

5th - Travel Costs & Hassles

14th - Local Costs

3rd - Attractions

4th - Weather

4th - Activities

Fabulous Las Vegas is the gift that keeps on giving to eager visitors looking for an adventurous yet comfortable get-away.

