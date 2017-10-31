Las Vegas named 2nd best warm winter destination - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas named 2nd best warm winter destination

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Undated file image of the Las Vegas Strip (FOX5). Undated file image of the Las Vegas Strip (FOX5).
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas, the top destination for gambling, glitz, and glamour, now claims a new title: the 2nd best travel destination for the warmest winter. 

After comparing more than 60 U.S. metro areas, WalletHub released its 2017 Best Winter Holiday Destinations report featuring a total of 37 cities based on cost and convenience, a release said. 

Las Vegas and surrounding areas ranked near the top in multiple categories (1=best, 19=Average):

  • 5th - Travel Costs & Hassles
  • 14th - Local Costs
  • 3rd - Attractions
  • 4th - Weather
  • 4th - Activities

Fabulous Las Vegas is the gift that keeps on giving to eager visitors looking for an adventurous yet comfortable get-away.

