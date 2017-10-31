'Endangered woman' reported missing in Colorado may be in North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas police are searching for an endangered woman who went missing in Colorado the first week of October.

Daniela Jasmin Amaro, 29, was reported missing from her parents home in Denver, Colorado on Oct. 6. The following day, police located Amaro's abandoned vehicle on the side of a road near the 215 beltway and North 5th Street, a release said.

Police said search teams scoured the area without success. Amaro suffers from mental health issues and does not have her medication with her.

In an official release, police described Amaro as a Hispanic woman about 5'03" tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Amaro's whereabouts should contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.

