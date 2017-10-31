PD: Man drags Chihuahua, arrested at McCarran Airport

Chase the Chihuahua was taken to an animal hospital after police said he was dragged by his owner at the airport.

Chase the Chihuahua was taken to an animal hospital after police said he was dragged by his owner at the airport.

A man was arrested for dragging a seven-pound Chihuahua through McCarran Airport last week, according to Metro Police.

David Updike, 50, is charged with willful or malicious injury or torture of an animal. He also had an animal abuse warrant out of his arrest.

Police said Updike was seen in the B gate of Terminal 1 dragging his dog Chase with a leash "yanking and puling him across the floor in different directions." Chase was "breathing hard, yelping and snorting."

An officer noticed Updike and the dog when someone yelled, "Stop! He's killing his dog!" Chase was panting, yelped and "urinated in apparent fear," Metro said.

The officer saw Updike and told him to stop. He did and tried to pick up the dog, who "cringed away from him in apparent fear." Metro said officers questioned Updike through the use of a sign language interpreter and he told them he was upset that he had used the bathroom and missed his flight when he went back to his gate. He "became enraged" and started dragging his dog while yelling.

Updike "seemed very nonchalant about his treatment of Chase," created a disturbance, was dismissive and very uncooperative during questioning, Metro said.

After a records search police found that Updike had warrants for his arrest for failing to appear on charges of animal torture/abuse, leaving a pet unattended in a vehicle in extreme heat, driving on a revoked license, and engaging in business without a permit or license.

Chase was examined and was dehydrated, had a high temperature and appeared to be in pain, a veterinarian told police.

Updike was arrested on a felony charge and has a court date set for Nov. 14.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.