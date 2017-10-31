Nevada gambling revenue increases 3.3 percent in September - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nevada gambling revenue increases 3.3 percent in September

LAS VEGAS (AP) -

State regulators say gambling revenue at Nevada casinos was up 3.3 percent in September compared with the same month a year ago.

Figures released Tuesday by the Nevada Gaming Control Board show casinos brought in almost $979.9 million last month, when the state's sportsbooks set a record for sports betting.

Regulators say the $558.4 million wagered on sports last month beat the record set in November 2015.

Las Vegas Strip gambling revenues were up 4.7 percent to about $567.9 million.

Gambling revenues in the first three months of the current fiscal year are up 5 percent over the same period last year.

The state benefited with more than $58.8 million in percentage fees based on the taxable revenues generated in September. That's up 7.2 percent from a year earlier.

