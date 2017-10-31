USPS to fill more than 100 positions in Southern Nevada

A USPS box is shown in an undated image. (File)

The United States Postal Service is looking to fill more than 100 positions in Southern Nevada.

Open positions include the city carriers assistant, rural carrier associate, assistant rural carrier, mail handler assistant, casual mail handlers and postal support employee. USPS is also looking for holiday transportation assistants, a valid class A commercial driver's license for Nevada is required for the position.

Some positions are long term and could lead to permanent positions with the USPS.

USPS said there are a variety of hours offered as well as locations at processing facilities and post offices. The hourly wage ranges from $12 to $17.40 with varying shifts and days off.

To apply visit www.usps.com/jobs.

