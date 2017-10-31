Massage 1 offers free services for first responders in Southern - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Massage 1 offers free services for first responders in Southern Nevada

Posted: Updated:
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

A locally owned massage business is offering free massage therapy to first responders. 

Massage 1 is hosting a free massage event for local first responders at its Henderson location on 60 South Stephanie Street.

The event will run from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday. 

