Possible jurors queried in Bundy standoff trial in Nevada

Prospective jurors are being questioned for a second day in the trial of rancher Cliven Bundy, two sons and one other co-defendant facing federal charges in an April 2014 armed standoff with federal agents.

More than 50 prospective jurors were in court Tuesday, after a separate group of 49 was questioned Monday.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro has said she expects it'll take several days to pick a panel for a planned four-month trial.

Bundy, sons Ryan and Ammon Bundy, and Ryan Payne of Montana are accused of leading a self-styled militia to stop federal agents at gunpoint from enforcing court orders to remove Bundy's cattle from public rangeland.

Bundy refuses to pay grazing fees to a federal government that he maintains has no authority over land in the states.

