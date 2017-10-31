SEMA offers promotion for FOX5 viewer - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

SEMA offers promotion for FOX5 viewer

Posted: Updated:
Live vehicle demonstrations are part of the annual Specialty Equipment Market Association show, or SEMA, in Las Vegas. (FOX5) Live vehicle demonstrations are part of the annual Specialty Equipment Market Association show, or SEMA, in Las Vegas. (FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

SEMA Ignited, "the official SEMA Show After-Party" is offering a discount to FOX5 viewers. 

FOX5 viewers will receive a 25 percent discount to the after-party. 

The after-party will take place on Friday from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. at the Las Vegas Convention Center Gold Lot on 3150 Paradise Road. 

To purchase tickets, visit semaignited.com and use promo code "LVM."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.