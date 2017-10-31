Heroic retired CCSD bus driver shares how she helped Route 91 strangers

It’s hard for Sue Ann Cornwell to describe her connection to those who were at the Route 91 Harvest Festival the night of the shooting.

“I think about it every day,” Cornwell said.

Cornwell said she was with her sister Billy Jo La Count the night of the 1 October shooting near the left-hand side of the stage. Cornwell said she made sure her sister was OK, then stepped in the line of fire to help complete strangers.

Two of those complete strangers were Tony Burditus and his wife Denise, a couple on vacation from West Virginia.

Cornwell said she got her truck to try and transport Tony and a critically wounded Denise to the hospital.

Denise Burditus died before they made it to the hospital.

[Tony was] very distraught,” Cornwell said. “He held her. Just held her in his arms the hold time. And kept telling her he loved her.”

Cornwell told me she has messaged back and forth with Tony since the shooting nearly a month ago.

“It’s a part of healing. It’s something I need to do.”

Cornwell has also decorated a tree at the healing garden in honor of Denise.

