Industry workers say edibles not likely to be an issue this Halloween

This Halloween some parents are concerned their kids are going to get more than just candy in their buckets. Certain TV advertisements show people handing out marijuana edibles to children, but dispensaries say that's not likely to happen.

"I'm a parent myself. I have two children. It's important to me to make sure their Halloween is a safe and happy one. I always check to make sure their candy is good to go," said Vice President of Shango Las Vegas Matthew Gardiner.

He says parents should always check their children’s candy for unwrapped and tampered with pieces, but what they likely won't find are marijuana edibles.

“I think the state has done really good job and lawmakers have done a really good job in making sure that we try to keep everything very separate, different,” Gardiner said. "You can't mimic a known brand. Everything is very different than what you'd find on a store shelf."

That means no lollipops, nothing with a stick, no knock-off candy lookalikes. Packaging must be very clearly labeled that the product contains marijuana.

"We've changed so many of the regulations to suit this to make sure that we weren't going to be providing something that looks like a product you can commonly find," Gardiner said.

Other industry workers point out edibles can be expensive, so it's unlikely people are just going to hand out $40 to $50 candy bars.

"I think it's highly unlikely. At the same time, you just wanna make sure you're doing what you've been doing for years. Make sure that you're checking candy and doing your due diligence as a parent making sure everything is untampered with. Doesn't change the way you've been handling Halloween prior to now."

