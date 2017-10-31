1 killed in shooting at University of Utah campus

One person was killed in a shooting at the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City Monday night, according to police. (Salt Lake City Police)

One person was killed in a shooting at the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City Monday night, according to police.

Salt Lake City Police said multiple shots were fired and the shooter was not found immediately. The university called it an active police situation in the Red Butte Canyon with no suspect in custody as of 9:30 p.m.

The suspect was described as a man with a tear-drop tattoo on his face, possibly in a forest green pickup with a Colorado license plate, according to the university.

