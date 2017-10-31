Google’s hamburger emoji has folks cheesed

The two cheeseburger emoji's are causing a debate about topping (Google).

The burger emoji is sparking a toppings debate online.

A writer and media analyst started the viral debate over the weekend about Google’s burger emoji.

Unlike some of the other companies-- Google’s version of the emoji on android shows the cheese beneath the burger.

People on social media started to debate the proper order.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai joined in on the debate tweeting he would "drop everything" on Monday to address it if quote-- "folks can agree on the correct way to do this."

