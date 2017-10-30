Judge grants lawyers permission to inspect Route 91 Harvest Festival grounds

Debris litters a festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Oct. 3, 2017. (John Locher/AP)

As 1 October shooting victims continue to recover, attorneys have been fighting to uncover more evidence about what happened that night.

On Monday, attorneys for Rachel Sheppard, a victim of the shooting, got the green light to inspect the festival site. Attorneys said they believe that inspecting the festival grounds is the best way to make sure all the evidence they need is recorded and preserved so they can get answers for their client and the public.

"By some miracle of God, she's still alive,” Brian Nettles, personal injury Attorney representing Sheppard said. “None of her doctors or surgeons expected that."

Sheppard is a 26-year-old, full of zest with dreams of becoming an event planner, and a deep love for country music.

On Oct. 1, her life was nearly taken too soon. Sheppard was in a crowd among thousands of others at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, when a gunman opened fire.

She was shot three times and had four surgeries. She's since been recovering in Southern California.

“Both physically and emotionally ... she will very likely have permanent injuries as a result of this," Nettles said.

He said she is working to get closure with the help of her lawyers by suing MGM, the owner of Mandalay Bay, for damages including medical bills and lost wages.

Her lawyers said Monday’s hearing helped advance their case.

“(It helped the case) to preserve the evidence that is out there, (and) also to set up a site inspection.”

Nettles said by walking through the festival site they hope to answer questions about what happened that night and if anything at the festival made things worse. They’ll be checking exits and looking for possible instructions as well as taking photos and getting measurements to add it to the discovery in their case.

“We need to be able to get in ourselves,” Nettles said. “With experts that we can trust to get the best possible feel for what occurred. We need to have an understanding to how those festival grounds were set up, what policies and procedures were in place and whether those policies or procedures were in place and whether those policies or procedures were violated.”

They also hope to inspect the gunman's room at the Mandalay Bay, but their priority was to get to the festival site first because they said there is more of an immediate need to clear the festival site for vendors.

“(Vendors need to get) their equipment, their trailers (and) hopefully get on back with both their professional and personal lives.”

Most of all, they said they hope to find answers for Sheppard and create change in the future if festival safety.

The inspection is set to happen Tuesday morning. Nettles said he has also reached out to others suing to include them in the site tour.

