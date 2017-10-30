5 years later, man faces trial and death penalty for family hammer murders

Bryan Clay, 22, poses for pictures as he is taken into custody. (Courtesy: LVMPD)

More than half a decade ago, Bryan Clay stuck his tongue out and blew kisses into the camera as he was taken into custody. He was 22-years-old at the time, accused of sexually assaulting and bludgeoning 38-year-old Ignacia "Yadira" Martinez and 10-year-old Karla Martinez to death with a hammer on April 15, 2012 at their home on Robin Street.

Their bodies were found the next day, along with a severely injured Arturo Martinez, who suffered multiple skull fractures. Two little boys were also in the home, ages 9 and 4, but they were not attacked. The 9-year-old reported the crime the next day when he arrived at school.

Investigators said Clay told them he was under the influence and doesn't remember anything. He will finally stand trial on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017. Opening statements are set to begin at noon.

"This is the kind of case that goes on that they write movies about, and I don't say that as to be an entertainment factor," Lt. Ray Steiber said in 2012. "I'm saying this was a savage, heinous crime. I've been doing this 24 years, and this is the case that you hope you never see."

Arturo Martinez has since struggled but survived. He continues to mourn the loss of his wife and daughter.

"Step by step you know? He's getting better every day," his boy told FOX5 in 2012. "He comes back from the therapy. I help him."

Investigators said the attack was completely random and that Clay never knew the Martinez family.

Defense lawyers asked for multiple delays in the past five years in order to be completely prepared for the trial. If Clay is convicted, he could face the death penalty.

Police said Clay also sexually assaulted a 50-year-old woman before the killings. In that incident, the victim fought back, striking Clay with a rock before he ran off, according to an arrest report.

