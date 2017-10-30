Boy hit by car, suffers critical injuries near Charleston and Town Center Drive

A boy was hit by a car and suffered critical injuries on Indigo Drive near Charleston Boulevard Monday afternoon, according to Metro Police. (Jason Westerhaus / FOX5)

A boy was hit by a car and suffered critical injuries on Indigo Drive near Charleston Boulevard Monday afternoon, according to Metro Police.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene at 3:18 p.m. The boy, 14, was trapped under a car before responders got him out and transported him to UMC Trauma, police said.

Metro Officer Troy Barrett said the driver remained on scene and was cooperative with police. He said there was only one car and one pedestrian involved and it appears the boy was crossing Indigo Drive in a marked crosswalk.

Police shut down Charleston Boulevard westbound at Indigo Drive and asked drivers to avoid the area.



