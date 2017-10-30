Four years after Halloween hit-and-run, police still searching for driver

Police said they're still searching for the driver who hit and injured Brazyl Ward on Halloween in 2013.

On Oct. 31, 2013 six-year-old Brazyl Ward was a pink Power Ranger trick-or-treating near Tenaya and Peace Ways, when a driver hit her and fled the scene.

"Halloween night, I'll never forget it, just to see pieces of costumes and candy all over the road," retired Metro Sergeant Richard Strader said.

"She was just thrown into the roadway. You're not supposed to see bodies that small," Detective Kenneth Salisbury said.

Brazyl was in a coma for more than a month and required multiple surgeries. Doctors weren't optimistic she'd make it.

"Just seeing her in the hospital bed that night, I can still see exactly what that looks like," Detective Salisbury said.

But Brazyl did make it. The now-10-year-old is happy and healthy and ready to celebrate Halloween again, family said.

"Oh man, she is amazing," Brandon Ward said. "She my inspiration to be better and do better. I cannot complain too much when I got her walking around and smiling," he said.

Every year since the crash, Brazyl's family holds a Halloween Safetacular event, and this year for the event, Brazyl dressed up as like a princess. The event, in its third year, helps teach people and kids how to be safe while trick-or-treating. Along with Metro and the fire department, they hand out reflective gear, and light up wristbands for kids to wear on Halloween.

"It's important to have an event like this. That way what happened to Brazyl is not in vain," Brazyl's mother Tiffany said.

The 10-year-old has come a long way from when she was first injured. After coming out of a coma in 2013, she had to learn to walk and talk again. Brazyl has continued to make progress, and next her mother said their goal is for her to walk without her wheelchair.

And while this time of year is a difficult reminder for Brazyl and her family, it's also a difficult time for the officers who worked this case. Police have still not caught the people, or person who hit her and left the scene.

"When you see Tiffany [Brazyl's mom], and she looks you in the face and says 'Catch them,' and you don't, it sticks with you," Detective Salisbury said.

The car police believe was involved was a silver or grey Volkswagen. Police said after the crash it would have had extensive damage to the front.

For more information on how to stay safe this Halloween visit Metro's website.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.