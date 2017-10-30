Winter watering schedule to start in Southern Nevada

FILE - In this July 15, 2014, file photo, sprinklers water a lawn in Sacramento, Calif. Most Californians have heard by now that they should stop watering their lawns to save water in the drought. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

The winter water schedule will go into effect on Wednesday in Southern Nevada.

The Southern Nevada Water Authority said the winter watering schedule will remain in place until Feb. 28.

The mandatory schedule limits both turf and drip irrigation to one day per week. Restrictions also apply to drip irrigation and Sunday watering is prohibited.

Each address in Southern Nevada is assigned a specific watering day. The schedule is listed online.

The water authority also said residents will need to change watering clocks to coincide with the end of daylight saving time at 2 a.m. on Nov. 5.

The water authority said to avoid wasteful runoff, residents and businesses should space water times in one-hour intervals and schedule it during the mid-morning hours when temperatures are above freezing.

