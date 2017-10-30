Las Vegas Lights FC unveil logo, announce ticket sales

The Valley's new soccer team unveiled its new logo designed by fans.

The Las Vegas Lights Football Club said the logo was inspired by hundreds of fan submissions.

“The logo plays into the look and feel of Las Vegas, most notably Fremont Street, right down the road from our home at Cashman Field," said Brett Lashbrook, team owner, and CEO.

The official team colors, which are blue, yellow and pink, were taken from the official City of Las Vegas logo. The crest design on the logo mimics the "Welcome to fabulous Las Vegas" sign. The logo also features a pink star at the bottom.

On Monday, the team also announced the sale of 2018 season tickets. Pricing starts at $200 for the inaugural season. Each season ticket purchased will come with a Lights FC jersey.

In addition, a limited number of t-shirts and hats featuring the logo will be available at the Z Boutique on the Zappos campus in downtown Las Vegas. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Fans can reserve season tickets by making a $20 deposit online.

The Las Vegas Lights FC will begin preseason play at the Cashman Field in Feb. 2018 with a home schedule of 20-plus matches running through at least Oct. 2018.

