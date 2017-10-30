Fuel prices remain stagnant in Las Vegas

An undated pictures of a driver preparing to fill his vehicle's gas tank. (File/FOX5)

Gas prices remained unchanged over the past week in the Las Vegas Valley, according to a survey by GasBuddy.

The average price of fuel was $2.65 per gallon in Las Vegas. GasBuddy reported the national average increased by 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week to $2.45 per gallon.

Including the change in price, prices Sunday in Las Vegas were 17.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day last year and stood 3.6 cents per gallon lower than last month. The national average decreased by 8.9 cents per gallon last month and stood 25 cents per gallon higher than last year.

The average fuel cost in the Valley remained lower than the state average. GasBuddy reported the average stood at $2.79 per gallon.

In nearby San Bernardino and Riverside, gas was $2.96 and $2.98 per gallon respectively.

"Oil prices have rebounded in the last week, led higher by geopolitical tensions and declining inventories, leading gasoline prices in some parts of the country to make an unseasonable move higher," said Patrick DeHaan, of GasBuddy.

