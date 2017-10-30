Las Vegas apartment fire displaces 10 people

A firefighter looks at the damage caused by a fire on Oct. 30, 2017. (Source: LVFR)

Ten people were displaced after a fire in the laundry room of an apartment complex Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

The incident occurred just before 6 a.m. at 2605 Cedar Avenue, near Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue.

Arriving crews found smoke coming from a one-story apartment building with four units. Crews found the laundry room on fire in the middle of the building.

The fire was out within five minutes, the department said. Crews prevented it from spreading to the four occupied units.

The laundry room, which is also used as a utility room was destroyed and the four apartments had light smoke damage. The total cost of damage was estimated at $20,000.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, the department said. Fire investigators could not rule out the possibility that it was electrical in origin. All of the power originated from the utility and laundry room which was shut off due to damage.

The Red Cross is assisting 10 people and five dogs.

