Survey: Mental health among teachers declining

Being a teacher in the year 2017 is no easy task, according to a new survey. In fact, some of the biggest stressors for educators include budget cuts, bullying and the political landscape on the national front.

The findings were released Monday from the American Federation of Teachers and the Badass Teachers Association. 61 percent of respondents, which included teachers and other staff, said their work is “always” or “often” stressful. And, 58 percent said their mental health was “not good” for seven or more of the last 30 days. In a similar study done two years ago, only 34 percent of educators felt the same about their mental health.

Sleep was also an issue, according to the findings, which showed only 18 percent of teachers getting eight or more hours of sleep at night. 78 percent got somewhere between five and seven hours of sleep nightly.

When FOX5 asked teachers to comment on Facebook, other stressors including teachers being bullied out of jobs by students and educators have fears or inadequate backing from districts when disciplining unruly children.

