Rebels pull upset victory over Bulldogs in Fresno

Screenshot of a UNLV scoring play Saturday night against Fresno State on Oct. 28, 2017. (FOX5)

A banged-up UNLV Rebel football squad shocked the first-place Fresno State Bulldogs Saturday night in a 26-16 victory.

Rebels running back Lexington Thomas scored the go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter and UNLV hung on to hand Fresno State its first Mountain West Conference loss of the season.

Thomas' TD run capped a four-play, 23-yard drive that gave the Rebels a 7-point lead with 14:53 left in the game. Kicker Daniel Gutierrez also added a 25-yard field goal with five minutes left.

Thomas finished with 88 yards rushing with a touchdown and quarterback Johnny Stanton added 38 yards and a TD run for UNLV.

Stanton, who played the last two weeks at linebacker and on special teams, made his first start at QB since Sept. 2016.

The Rebels snapped a three-game losing streak with the win while playing without three injured starters that included two on their defense and QB Armani Rogers.

Stanton replaced Rogers as the starter and engineered an efficient offensive effort. The UNLV defense also stepped up, holding Fresno State to just seven second-half points.

"The ball bounced our way a couple of times, sometimes it happens and tonight it did and we took advantage," UNLV Head Coach Tony Sanchez said.

The Rebels improved their record to 3-5 on the season and take on Hawaii next on Nov. 4 at Sam Boyd Stadium.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.