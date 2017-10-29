Tips for booking Airbnb homes in Las Vegas this holiday season

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s a good time to remind people about the short-term rental policies in our area. AIRBNB and other short-term rentals are strictly prohibited on unincorporated county land.

In the City of Las Vegas, property owners must apply for a special use permit in order to rent. Although, people can rent their homes in North Las Vegas.

FOX5 reached out to Airbnb to find out what you need to know while traveling or renting this holiday season and they sent us the following response:

Airbnb’s global Customer Service and Trust and Safety teams are on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in 11 different languages to help make things right with rebooking assistance, as well as refunds, reimbursements, and insurance programs. If for instance, you arrive at a listing and it’s not as advertised, all you need to do is reach out to our team and we are here to help.

We strive to ensure every host and guest has a great experience on Airbnb, and our team works hard to make it right when things don’t go as planned. More than 2 million people a night stay in homes listed on Airbnb and negative experiences are extremely rare.

Tips for Guests:

Get To Know Your Host & Home in Advance: The Airbnb experience is unique and authentic because you’re booking with a local host. That means every home will be different. We always recommend that guests take advantage of the many tools Airbnb offers to get to know your host (and listing) before you book. Read the host’s detailed profile and listing description thoroughly, including house rules, amenities, and cancellation policy. We also have a safe and easy way for you to get to know your host before booking a reservation through our secure on-platform messaging tool. You can use it to get your questions answered about the home and set clear expectations with the host for your stay.

Read Previous Community Reviews: In addition to detailed profiles and secure messaging, you always have our global community to rely on. If you’re curious what a previous guest’s experience has been with a potential host, all you need to do is check that host’s reviews ahead of time. Both guests and hosts publicly review each other — and only do so after the reservation is complete — so you know the feedback is informed and real.

Always Communicate & Pay on Platform. All you need to do to avoid a scam is to stay on our secure Airbnb platform throughout the entire process — from communication to booking, to payment — and you will be protected. Plus, we never release payment to a host until the guest is safely checked in, and you should never be asked to wire money or pay another user directly. In fact, if you are, we advise you to report this behavior to us right away.

If Anything Isn’t Right, Reach Out! If a guest arrives at a listing and it’s not as advertised, they should immediately reach out to our global Customer Service team for help. They are standing by 24/7 in 11 languages with rebooking assistance, refunds, and/or reimbursements to help make things right in the rare event that things don’t go as planned.

Helpful Information:

Guest Refunds & Rebooking Assistance

In the event that a guest request and is eligible for a refund, Airbnb will either provide a refund or work with the guest to transfer the amount spent on their reservation to a comparable accommodation. If the guest chooses to transfer, we also apply a rebooking credit to help cover any additional cost of a new listing.

What is Airbnb's Guest Refund Policy?

Contacting Customer Service:

All guests with an active reservation have streamlined access to the Airbnb Customer Experience Team’s contact information during the most critical times of their trip — 48 hours before a reservation, during a reservation, and 48 hours after they check out. To access this information just open the app, go to “Profile”, tap “Help & Support”, and then tap “Contact Us”.

If anyone ever has a question, they should always feel free to call us at 1-855-424-7262.

The quickest way to get an answer to your question is to use our Help Center. There’s information on everything from Airbnb accounts to reservations, cancellations, and more.

People can also reach us via Twitter, by direct messaging @airbnbhelp.

Remember: In an emergency situation, or if your personal safety is threatened, contact local police or emergency services immediately.

