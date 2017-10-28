Pedestrian struck by vehicle in central Valley

Metro police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the central valley Saturday evening.

According to Lt. Trish Cervantes, a pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital after being struck by a car near Swenson Street and Twain Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Swenson Street will be closed in both directions at Twain until officers complete their traffic investigation.

The condition of the pedestrian was not available at this time.

