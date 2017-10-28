Pedestrian struck by vehicle in central Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in central Valley

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the central valley Saturday evening.

According to Lt. Trish Cervantes, a pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital after being struck by a car near Swenson Street and Twain Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Swenson Street will be closed in both directions at Twain until officers complete their traffic investigation.

The condition of the pedestrian was not available at this time.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.