Police investigate fatal crash in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a fatal crash in the east part of town Saturday morning.

Officers reported a vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Nellis Boulevard just before 11 a.m.

Metro confirmed that the crash was a fatal incident with closures at the intersection for the investigation.

Authorities did not release any further immediate details from the scene.

