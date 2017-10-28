Bicyclist dies, 2 others hurt in Henderson deadly crash

Henderson police at the scene of a fatal crash near Inspirada on Oct. 28, 2017. (Cherney Amhara/FOX5)

A bicyclist is dead and two others seriously injured in a crash near the Inspirada community in Henderson.

Henderson police said they received an emergency call just after 8 a.m. Saturday with a reported vehicle accident near the intersection of Via Inspirada and Volunteer Boulevard.

The collision occurred when a Ford Escape appeared to have clipped three bicyclists who were traveling on Via Inspirada.

One of the bike riders was pronounced deceased at the scene with the other two transported to St. Rose Hospital - Siena Campus with life-threatening injuries according to the HPD.

The driver of the Escape stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.

Authorities said a portion of Via Inspirada was closed after the collision for the investigation.

