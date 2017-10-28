Caesars properties to charge Nevada residents for parking starting Nov. 2

Caesars Entertainment Corporation announced its properties will begin charging Nevada residents starting on Nov. 2.

Nevada residents will be charged to park at Caesars Palace, Paris Las Vegas, Bally’s Las Vegas, The Cromwell, Flamingo Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel & Casino and Harrah’s Las Vegas. Parking will still be free at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino and for all Total Rewards loyalty members rated Platinum and above. Parking at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino will also remain free, "for the time being," Caesars said.

Up to 60 minutes: Free

1 to 4 hours: $7.00

4 to 24 hours: $10.00

Over 24 hours: $10 for each additional day or fraction thereof

The LINQ Backlot: An additional $20 fee for oversized vehicles

Here are the rates at Caesars Palace:

Up to 60 minutes: Free

1 to 4 hours: $10

4 to 24 hours: $12

"Starting November 2 we will begin charging Nevada residents to park at seven of our Las Vegas properties. We have noticed an uptick in people coming to our properties only to park,” Richard Broome, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications said. “This has limited the availability of self-parking for our actual customers – especially during concerts and sporting events taking place elsewhere on the Las Vegas Strip.”

Valet rates are not impacted by the change.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.