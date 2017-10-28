Las Vegas boy with cancer shows signs of improvement

Two months after FOX5 first shared the story of Ayden Brown, his mom said he's showing signs of improvement.

Two months after FOX5 first shared the story of Ayden Brown, his mom said he's showing signs of improvement.

Three-year-old Ayden has been battling stage 4 lung cancer and was previously being treated in Arizona, when doctors gave him three weeks to live.

"We were told that his tumors had progressed so far that it was pushing against his heart which was building fluid and no longer made him a candidate for any trial or surgery or radiation," Ayden's mom, Lindsey Licari said.

Licari and Ayden moved back to Las Vegas and she started researching holistic and herbal medicine. They've passed the three-week mark doctors gave them.

"Help poured in from every way you can think of and we got help from a herbal doctor as well as other moms who've gone through this," Licari said.

On Friday Licari said Ayden has been improving a little more every day. She said the financial support from our community paid for all their expenses in Arizona, medical equipment in their home, appointments and much more.

"To have the resources that were made available to us, it made it easier, and now we can pay our rent. I can stay with Ayden," she said.

Licari said she now feels called to help other families going through the same thing.

"Ayden is a bad case and he's been amazingly blessed with support and love but there's a lot of families besides me and Ayden too that are out there suffering and don't have a voice and don't have resources. At least your necessities should not be a worry while you fight for your kids," she said.

After receiving so many donations, Licari said she plans to use the extra money to help other families facing childhood cancer.

To follow Ayden's journey and learn more about the foundation in Ayden's name, go to AydensArmyofAngels.org.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.